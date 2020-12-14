Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

‘It is what it is’- Coach Winfred Dormon explains Dreams FC’s stuttered league start

Dreams FC Coach Winfred Dormon

Dreams FC Coach Winfred Dormon has been explaining his side’s bumbled adventure so far in the Ghana Premier League.



Held in the opinion of pundits of the local game as a team to watch this season, Dreams FC has yet to really hit the ground running in the campaign so far.





The ‘Still Believe’ have failed to live up to expectations after picking just 5 points from the available 15.



They have won 1 drawn 2 and lost the remainder of the 5 matches played in the league so far.



On Sunday, the side suffered their worst defeat yet this season when they were pummeled 3-0 by Hearts of Oak.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Winfred Dormon put his side’s start so far to the equal distribution of quality players across the various teams hence making the terrain very competitive.



“Well there is no big issue, the issue is that it is what it is. It’s a tough league. If you look around, the quality is evenly spread,” he said.



While acknowledging that the league has quality across board, Winfred Dormon has also conceded that his side is yet to reach top form.



Despite losing to Hearts, the ex-premier league star believes such results could trigger the need for improvement in their performance and results in subsequent matches.



“We haven’t hit (top form) yet. We haven’t got into our elements and I believe some of these defeats, would go a long way to bring the best in us.



“Some of these defeats teaches you that perhaps you have to dig deep,” Dormon said.



Dreams FC currently lie 13th on the league log with 5 points. Their next game is a home clash with Asante Kotoko.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.