‘It is very worrying - Stephen Appiah on football administration in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has launched a veiled attack on the current leadership of football in the country.



Appiah, 42, tells Sunyani-based Sompa FM that he is worried about the trend of football in the country.



“Football is run by footballers and it is not about grammar or speaking English but rather people who understand the game and know the language of football. When I first arrive in Italy, I couldn’t speak Italian but I understood every instruction from the manager,” he told Akwas Atta Twum.



In another paragraph, Appiah, who was the first Black Stars captain to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup, released yet another cryptic missile as he suggested that footballers are not taken seriously.





“Some of us are very humble but when you know your value so you don’t cheapen yourself for anybody to talk to us anyhow.



“All of us want to help develop and grow the system. We contributed our quota in the past and there is still more we can do to improve our lots in the country. There was a time no player wanted to play for the national team. There was a time I personally funded the trip of players to come and play for the Black Stars. There was a time I paid winning bonuses for the Black Stars.



“So if I sit back today and see how things are being done, you ask yourself why should you venture into football but we hope that one-day things will improve.



He was the captain when the four-time AFCON winners qualified for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments.