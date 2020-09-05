Soccer News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

It is very nice to be training with Belgium - Jeremy Doku

The 18-year old has previously played for the Belgium U-15

Ghana target Jeremy Doku is excited to be training with the Belgium national team after being handed a call up by coach Roberto Martinez.



His performance for Anderlecht earned him a national team call up and the player is excited to be training with most of the palyers he idolizes and only saw on TV.



The last few weeks have been very good for the talented youngster who recently earned his diplomas.“This is very nice”, he said as quoted by Het Nieuwsblad”.



“I have my diploma, I am in the team at Anderlecht, and now this ... No more that hellish rhythm of getting up at seven o'clock, to boarding school, school, training, doing homework ...Instead, I am now standing here with players I I already followed when I was eight years old. That is very nice”, Jeremy Doku added.



The 18-year old has previously played for the Belgium U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-21 teams.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.