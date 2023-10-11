It is perfect Mohammed Kudus scored his first Premier League goal - Tomáš Soucek

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham United midfielder, Tomáš Soucek has described Mohammed Kudus scoring his first Premier League goal for the club as perfect.



The 23-year-old Ghana international came off the bench to play in the last 15 minutes of the game against Newcastle United, and scored the equaliser for in a 2-2 draw.



Soucek, who was also on the scoresheet expressed his delight about Kudus getting his first goal in the Premier League.



Speaking to West Ham TV, Soucek said, “It’s perfect for Mo that he scored his first Premier League goal.



“He’s still new so we have to get connected with him as well, but for his confidence, it was important that he scored because he is a winger and also a striker, so he needs to get on the score sheet. He did that today, so that was great for us.”



However, Kudus is yet to start a Premier League game since joining in August from West Ham.



Soucek will be in action for the Czech Republic in UEFA Euro 2024 games against Faroe Islands and Albania during the international break.



Kudus, on the other hand, is set to feature for Ghana’s Black Stars in friendly games against Mexico and USA.