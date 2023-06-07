It is my wish to see Hearts of Oak relegated – Takyi Arhin

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars Takyi Arhin says he will be an elated man should Hearts of Oak be demoted from the top-flight with a game left to spare.



It has been a patchy season for the Phobians, having dropped from a top four spot to eleventh on the league log with 45 points.



Led by interim coach, David Ocloo, Hearts of Oak is yet to pick a single win in their last four games after defeats to Medeama SC, Legon Cities, Samartex and Legon Cities.



Hearts must leave no stone unturned when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday, June 11 in their final game of the season.



Should they fall to the Blues, their chances of survival are limited if clubs like Great Olympics, Accra Lions, Tamale City, Legon Cities all grind victories in their remaining games.



According to the outspoken administrator, Hearts on any day don’t deserve to find themselves wanting, but they can only highlight on how and why they are battling for survival at this point.



"I wish Berekum Chelsea will beat Hearts of Oak to go to relegation and that will be the happiest day in my life because the shambolic and shenanigans they did got them to this level."



"How can you allow clubs like Tamale City beat you 4-1, Medeama 5-1, RTU beat you, do you blame anybody? You have yourself to be blamed. Hearts are a big team and they know the only reason why they are in their current position now", he told Boss FM.



"I would have wished the other teams and Hearts would lose to Chelsea this weekend, that will be my pride”, he added.



Aduana Stars missed out on the league title after defeats to Nsoatreman, Dreams and Accra Lions, where leaders Medeama will need either a win or draw against Tamale City to clinch the title.



LSN/OGB