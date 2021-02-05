Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

'It is my prayer to score against Kotoko' - Diawusie Taylor

Karela United striker, Diawusie Taylor

Karela United striker, Diawusie Taylor is hoping to propel his side to victory when they face giants, Asante Kotoko on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The 21-year-old has been impressive in the ongoing season for his outfit having netted nine goals after 12 matches.



The Anyinase-based club is currently 1st on the table with 22 points and the enterprising forward is beaming in confidence ahead of the big clash.



“So far it’s been a good season for me and the team”.



“We continue to improve each day and hopefully we can secure a respectable position on the league table”.



“We are preparing very well ahead of the game and hopefully we can emerge winners in that crucial game. it is my prayer to score against Kotoko,” Diawusie Taylor concluded.