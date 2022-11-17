It is illegal to run 2022 FIFA WC commentary from your TV sets – George Lomotey

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Acting Director of Television, Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), Mr. George Lomotey, has called on the radio stations which will want to run commentary on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar, to consult GBC for the rights.



According to him, it is illegal to run commentary on the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from TV sets by any radio station in Ghana without obtaining broadcasting rights from GBC.



Speaking on the GTV’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Mr. Lomotey explained that GBC is the only media entity that has the sole right to run radio commentary from all 64 matches.



“Again, GBC also has the sole rights to free-to-air broadcasting as well as a public viewing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” he added.



The Acting Director of Television, has, therefore, called on locally based radio stations that would want to run commentary on the 2022 FIFA World Cup to contact GBC for the rights to run commentary.



“The process is not a difficult one, just contact GBC, go through the documentation, pay something little, and be part of the fun. The World Cup is a festival and we in GBC want as many radio stations to come on board so that we can all share the fun.” Mr. Lomotey reiterated



He explained further that radio stations in Accra and Kumasi can contact GBC directly, while those in the remaining regions can do so through the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) for the necessary arrangements.



Aside from the GTV and GTV Sports which is the lead consultant, Obonu TV and Garden City TV will also telecast the matches in Ga and Twi languages respectively while all the 18 radio stations of GBC across the country will run commentary on every match day. Mr. Lomotey disclosed.



On his part, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Multichoice Ghana, Nii Amah Dagadu, on the Breakfast Show affirmed the assertion made by the Acting Director of Television, GBC that no radio station in Ghana can run commentary from a television set or Multichoice decoder without the express permission and right from the nation’s broadcaster.



According to him, has the pay-per-view right to telecast all 64 matches live across its channels.



Mr. Dagadu explained that although DSTV has a commercial page that allows pubs, hotels, and night clubs to show the matches in their (normal setting) places, those outfits cannot mount for instance 20 x16 foot giant screen at a car park or an open space for public viewing.



GBC is partnering with DSTV to broadcast this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament and also to ensure media houses in Ghana comply with all the laydown rules and guidelines governing the 2022 FIFA World Cup.