'It is difficult for Ghana football to succeed unless Kotoko succeeds' - Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the progress of Ghana football depends on the success of the record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is a known supporter of Asante Kotoko made this statement when officials of the Porcupine Warriors led by Board Member, Dr Kwame Kyei paid a courtesy called on him at the Jubilee House today November 14, 2020.



“It is difficult for Ghana football to succeed unless Kotoko succeeds. That’s how it has been in the past and that’s how it should be in the future” the president said as quoted by Kumasi-based media outlet Oyerepa FM.



“Kotoko a very special, cherished and enviable role in Ghanaian Sports development,” he eulogized the Porcupine Warriors.



Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah who was part of the entourage to the Presidency pleaded with the President to assist them financially as they prepare for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



"We cannot do it without financial support, it's our plea that if your administration can help us with 10% of that, Asante Kotoko can and will be able to restore our lost glory in Africa and reclaim the slots lost," Nana Yaw Amponsah told Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

