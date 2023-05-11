It is better to stay in Ghana than travel abroad after retirement - Ex-Black Stars defender Emmanuel Asare

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Former Black Stars and Okwawu United player, Emmanuel Asare, has advised footballers living in the country to get sustainable jobs instead of traveling abroad in search of greener pastures after hanging their boots.



Emmanuel Asare, who currently resides in Belgium says life abroad is good but the cost of living abroad is much higher as compared to living in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Where Are They? segment, the veteran footballer said,” I will not advise players to travel abroad in search of greener pastures after retirement. I would rather advise that they can decide to travel abroad when they get the opportunity. If they get sustainable jobs here to which they can fend for themselves, then I would say it is advisable to stay in Ghana than travel abroad”



Emmanuel Asare was a member of the promising U-16 team that represented Ghana in Scotland’s 1989 FIFA World Cup and also won the African Youth Championship in 1993.



Watch the full interview here:



