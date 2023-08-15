It is better to give Kurt Okraku second chance than try somebody else - Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association president, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes it would be better to retain Kurt Okraku as GFA President than bring in a new president.



The incumbent president, Kurt Okraku, is seeking re-election to lead the football governing body for a second term, facing competition from former FA vice president, George Afriyie, for the election scheduled set for September 27.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe who spoke to Graphic Sports noted that Kurt Okraku has performed creditably well because his first tenure had been devoid of scandals because of certain measures he put in place to enhance the image of the association.



''I want to endorse Kurt Okraku for the upcoming FA elections and my reasons are very simple. We came out of very turbulent waters not long ago. The FA was in the hands of a group appointed by FIFA and Kurt has been able to stabilise things.



''He (Okraku) has been able to come out with some projects and I believe strongly that if he is given the opportunity, he will take the FA far'', Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.



According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, it would be suicidal to choose another individual over Kurt Okraku despite the several allegations levelled against him.



''This time round it's only two terms unlike previously where one could contest as many as he wants. It's better we give him the opportunity than go in for somebody who has not learnt the ropes properly'', he said.



''All those making that allegation know what to do. They have a committee responsible for such things so all that they have to do is to take it to that committee'', he stated.



JNA/KPE