It is a very special honour for me to represent Berlin - KP Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is elated with his new role as the ambassador of Berlin for the Euro 2024.



The ambassadors for the ten host cities in Germany have announced on Saturday at the DFB campus in Frankfurt am Main.



"We are very happy that we were able to win Kevin-Prince Boateng as an ambassador," said sports senator Iris Spranger. It was important that Berlin's ambassador not only represented the city on official occasions but also stood up for the goals that Berlin had set itself.



The 35-year-old thanked him for the appointment on his Instagram profile: "It is a very special honour for me to represent the city that gave me everything 18 years ago. It is the cornerstone of my current career."



At the 2021 European Football Championship, Boateng worked as a pundit for ARD until he signed a contract with Hertha BSC.



The 35-year-old is Berlin’s first black ambassador, with the city being one of 10 venues to host Euro 2024.



Born in Berlin, Boateng played for Ghana at the International level and faced Germany twice at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups he is under contract until 2023 with Hertha Berlin.