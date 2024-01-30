It is a great privilege for me to sign for Stade Rennais - Alidu Seidu

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu says it is a privilege to sign for French Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais.



The 23-year-old versatile joins from fellow French top-flight side Clermont Foot on a fee around €11 million.



The Black Stars defender has now completed his mandatory medical checks after returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where he did not feature much.



He has signed a four-year contract that will run until 2028.



Speaking after the deal was announced, Alidu Seidu was delighted to see the move go through.



“Stade Rennais is a great club and it's a great privilege for me. I had a great time at Clermont, they gave me everything and welcomed me like a member of the family. I became a man there, and the adventure continues at Rennes and I'm very happy about that.



“I'm a player who doesn't like to lose, I'm a fighter, I give everything for my colleagues and I'm always looking to progress.”