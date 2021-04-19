‘It is a great pride for me’ - Alexander Djiku on playing for the Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

French-born Ghanaian footballer Alexander Djiku has opened up on representing the senior national football team the Black Stars.



The 26-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars in October 2019 in an international friendly game against Mali which the Stars lost 3-0.



The Strasbourg defender was impressive on his debut and made it into the starting eleven for the second game against Qatar which the Black Stars won 4-0.



Djiku, who was also eligible to play for the French national team, the country of his birth said he was honoured to have received the invite to play for the Black Stars.



“It is a great pride for me”, he said in an interview on representing Ghana."



“The international level is making progress, that's for sure. For example, you have to quickly adapt to new partners”.



He has been one of the key players for Strasbourg in the ongoing season, making 25 appearances for the French Ligue I side.



With reports of him moving out of the club in the summer, Djiku has denied those reports indicating he will be with the club for the 2021/22 season.



“Yes, I will still be in Racing next season. I answer you without hesitation. I am ambitious in an ambitious club. I want to eat again at the European Cup in the medium term and I think I can achieve it with the club. An extension here? We haven't spoken yet but I still have time by 2022”.