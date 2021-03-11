Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

It is a dream come true to play in Europe - Priscilla Hagan

Black Queens striker, Priscilla Hagan

Black Queens forward Priscilla Hagan has revealed that it was a dream of hers to play football in Europe.



Hagan, 24, currently plays for Polish top-flight side AP Lotos Gdansk where she netted a brace on her debut.



"Exactly. I wanted to play football from the age of seven, although my mother says that I had been digging other items before. It was a dream come true for me to be able to play in Europe," she told Damian Konwent.



"I was prepared for it much earlier. At the beginning, it was not easy because I had a collision with low temperatures, which was new to me. Today I'm used to it."