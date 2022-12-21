It has not been easy - Agyemang-Badu on Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has opened up on his experience in the Ghana Premier League after signing for Accra Great Olympics.



According to the veteran midfielder, it has been difficult adapting to the local league since returning from Europe.



“Well, it is difficult adapting to the premier league. When we started the GHALCA Top 6, I was struggling with the pitches and also sometimes the weather and the physicality of the league,” Agyemang Badu disclosed in an interview with Class FM.



The former FIFA U20 World Cup winner added, “After the G6, after three games, gradually I was adapting to the league and unfortunately the league had to go on recess because of the court injunction.



“I am still adapting. Most of the games have been played in Accra. For some other venues, the pitches are not in a good state and we have made several complaints about it.”



This season, Emmanuel Agyameng Badu is hoping to help Great Olympics to do well in the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.