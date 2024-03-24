It happens - Antoine Semenyo on missed chances in 2-1 defeat to Nigeria

Sports News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has reacted to his missed chances against Nigeria in Ghana's friendly match defeat on Friday.



In the first of the two friendly games, Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh.



Semenyo had a couple of big chances to score and level for Ghana when the team trailed 1-0 to a Cyril Dessers goal.



Speaking after the game, the AFC Bournemouth striker noted that missing chances are part of football, especially as a forward but hopes he can rectify it.



“It happens. As a striker, you miss chances, you score chances but today wasn’t my day so I’ll look back at the chances and hopefully in the next game, I can score them," he said.



Ademola Lookman increased the tally for the 2023 AFCON runners-up before Jordan Ayew converted a spot-kick for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars will hope to secure a win against the Cranes of Uganda in their last friendly on Tuesday at the same venue.