'It got to a time we were praying the season ends quickly' - Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has revealed the players were praying the 2022/23 season ends quickly because things were tough and they were not winning games.



The Porcupine Warriors endured a torrid season, falling short of winning any major trophies and having to fight back to secure a top-four finish in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League.



To add to their disappointment, the club also suffered an early exit from the MTN FA Cup, bowing out in the round of 16 after a defeat to Aduana FC.



“It got to a time, about four games to end the season, we were praying that the season will come to an end quickly.



"The heat at Kotoko is not easy but we have chosen to play and it is ours therefore anytime the heat comes you know how to go about things.”



The club finished the season without a head coach following the sacking of Seydou Zerbo, with Abdulai Gazale ending the season as interim.