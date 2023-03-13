It feels great to be part of Arsenal - Thomas Partey

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey has shared his excitement about being part of English outfit, Arsenal.



The Gunners have been impressive in the 2022/23 English Premier League campaign and are currently on top of the table with 66 points.



Partey put up a starring performance as Arsenal inflicted a 3-0 away win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.



The 28-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as the Gunners cruised to a comfortable victory.



Speaking after the game, Partey said he feels great to be part of the 2006 UEFA Champions League finalist.



“I feel really great to be part of this team with all these players and qualities we have and I think we earn the right to play like this”



“We started the game very well and we were able to score first and also keep going and in the end when you work harder you will get what you want and we were able to achieve that” he said after the game.



The former Atletico Madrid star is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Angola.