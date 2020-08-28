Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

It feels good to join one of the best clubs in Ghana - Joseph Esso after Dreams FC move

Joseph Esso, formerly played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs

Newly signed Dreams FC forward, Joseph Esso, has said he is happy to have joined 'one of the best' clubs in the country after parting ways with Accra Hearts of Oak.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker left the 19 times Ghana Premier League champions after ending his three-year stay and leaving as a free agent to join Dreams FC.



Esso's move to Dreams FC came as a shock to many football fans as he was reported to have agreed to join Asante Kotoko as they prepare for their CAF Champions League campaign.



After completing his move to the Dawu based club, he said: “words cannot describe how I feel at the moment. “Honestly, it feels great to join one of the best clubs in Ghana. I really admire how the club operates and I am excited to be part of the family."



“Dreams FC is fast becoming one of the best clubs in the Ghana Premier League, I looked at the club’s project and wanted to contribute and be part of the dream”, Esso added.

