Sports News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It feels good to be back home - Asamoah Gyan on return to GPL

play videoLegon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed delight with his move to Premier League side Legon Cities.



Gyan, the country’s highest goalscorer had his first training session with the club on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and spoke to the club’s media after the session.



The 34-year-old striker said that after seventeen years of playing for clubs in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, he feels excited to be returning to the league where his career took off.



Gyan said that returning to the GPL is good for him and the league.



“It feels good. Ghanaians have been watching me across the places I have been and finally I’m back home so it feels good to be home. Sometimes it brings back memories. I just ask myself so how am I gonna do it?. Am I going to play like I did in 2003”?



Gyan said that unlike 2003 where he was just a young lad trying to cut his teeth in the league, he is returning with a bag of experience and fame.



“I think my name is a household name now. In 2003, It wasn’t. For now, people will be coming to the stadium purposely to see me so I’m very happy to be back and play in the Ghanaian league”.



Gyan according to his manager Samuel Anim Addo rejected offers from clubs in other countries to sign for Legon Cities.



Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong told Angel FM that through him, two clubs approached Gyan and offered him better deals but Gyan turned them to sign for Legon Cities.



Despite these revelations, Gyan says signing for Legon Cities was not a decision he made overnight.



“It wasn’t an easy decision but sometimes you have to accept certain things. The last time I played football was in January and I got injured. I’m now okay injury-wise and decided to work extra hard because I added a bit of weight. When Legon Cities contacted me, we had to evaluate everything and everything was successful”, he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.