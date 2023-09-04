'It doesn’t look good' - Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey’s injury

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta anticipates that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey will be sidelined for a "couple of weeks" due to a groin injury he sustained during training.



Arteta, however, expressed concern about the severity of the injury.



As a result of this injury, the 30-year-old was unable to participate in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.



Additionally, he is expected to miss Ghana's crucial final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic.



Although Thomas Partey was present in Arsenal's recent training images, reports from England suggested that he could be sidelined for several months.



However, speaking before Arsenal's match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta clarified that the midfielder would likely need only a few weeks to recover.



"It doesn't look good. We need a few more tests but he felt something in training and I think he will be out for a couple of weeks.



"He had the capacity to play in various positions and today was a game for him to play in a different position but he is not available."



Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.



The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.