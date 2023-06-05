Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Brazilian international Neymar has sent a parting message to his departing Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Neymar acknowledged that Messi's time in Paris did not yield the expected results, while wishing him the best of luck in his next career adventure.



"Brother, it didn't turn out as we thought, but we gave it our best. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new journey, and be happy. I love you," Neymar wrote.



Messi played a key role in helping PSG secure two consecutive French Ligue 1 titles after joining the club on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021. The Argentine World Cup winner scored 32 goals in 74 games for PSG.



However, the departure of the 2022 World Cup winner from the French side follows what some critics consider a disappointing period. Messi has been linked with a potential return to Barcelona, a move to the MLS, and a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.







