It didn't feel right to leave Häcken - Ibrahim Sadiq on failed move to Saint Etienne

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian player, Ibrahim Sadiq has disclosed that he declined to join French Ligue 2 club AS Saint Etienne, with the attacker stating that a summer move is more important at the moment.



Saint Etienne was forced to abandon the agreement after refusing the demands of Ibrahim Sadiq's agents according to reports in France.



The player's personal contract, its length, and the stipulations required by his representatives were judged unachievable by the club.



The Ligue 2 team and Häcken had already agreed on a deal worth about €2 million. Saint Etienne was keen on adding Sadiq to their ranks to boost their chance of survival in the French second tier.



"I went to France on Tuesday morning. Everything felt fine when I did my (medical) test. But the thing was that I didn't think it was the right time for me to leave Häcken," Sadiq told Newspaper Göteborgs-Posten



"I wanted to leave this summer in that case. When I got there now, it didn't feel right to leave Häcken. I didn't want to sign for that team because I got a bad feeling that it wasn't the right time for me to leave. It wasn't about money as I was the one who didn't want to move."



On 18 February 2022, Sadiq signed a contract with BK Häcken in Sweden until the end of 2025.



Sadiq was with the Right to Dream Academy before moving to Europe.



Sadiq played at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup scoring the match winner and earning the Man of the Match in Ghana's opening day victory against Colombia.



He won the Swedish Allsvenskan last season with BK Häcken.