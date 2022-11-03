It boiled down to luck and inexperience – Randy Abbey on 2010 World Cup loss to Uruguay

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has attributed the Black Stars failure to beat Uruguay during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa to luck and inexperience.



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.



“The team that played against Uruguay was not a de-motivated team. We had all the motivation. I think it was just an issue of luck and maybe a bit of inexperience” he told Joy Sports.



Ghana has been housed in Group H at the mundial against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.