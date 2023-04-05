Issue of bad pitches not limited to only Ghana - Fianoo

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, said the issue of bad pitches is not only limited to Ghana Premier League centers.



Issue of bad pitches has been in the news for a very long time and seems it will not be over anytime soon.



Pictures of Ghana Premier League pitches have not been pleasing to see on television, with fans very loud about it.



“I think it is also a step in the right direction by sinking those boreholes to help in the irrigation of the pitches,” he said at the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com.



“A good pitch will definitely give you good football. The target is to have good pitches.



“It is not limited to Ghana alone. At times, I watch South African football [and see the pitches are not good]. Hitherto, we were only having Kumasi and Accra Stadiums but now we have Tamale, Cape Coast but gradually, we will get there.”