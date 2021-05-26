Issahaku nearing Bayer Leverkusen move amid Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund interest

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: goal.com

Ghana wonderkind Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on the verge of sealing a transfer to German side Bayer Leverkusen, but Goal can reveal Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are making a last-ditch push for his services.



The 17-year-old has also been linked to Udinese, Nordsjaelland and Red Bull Salzburg.



While Leverkusen appear to be in the driving seat, Goal can reveal a final agreement is yet to be reached as a host of other top clubs, including Liverpool, Dortmund and Swiss side Basel are all still interested in the £2 million-rated attacker.



The teenager, on the books of Ghanaian second-tier side Steadfast FC, is currently in Germany where he has already sealed a deal with kit manufacturing company Nike.



A big move will add to what has been a remarkable year for the attacker, who began the year playing for Ghana's U17 team, graduated to the U20 outfit in February and then progressed to the senior Black Stars fold in March.



Having earned his first call-up for a 2020 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March, he has been named in a 30-man squad for Ghana's upcoming friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire next month, where he will look to make his debut for the side.



"We’ve had some offers from some major football clubs internationally. We are looking for some offers from Austria, Geneva, from Italy and from Qatar," Steadfast president Haruna Iddrisu recenty told Joy Sports.



"We are weighing what gives him the best opportunity and the club, the best returns tomorrow.



"More importantly, he has the opportunity to play and contribute to Ghana achieving some soccer laurels in terms of bringing gold to Ghana.



"Issahaku Abdul-Fatawu, our newest jewel, is the idol of Tamale, Steadfast FC and my personal jewel of football that I trust will bring us smiles, honour to himself and the country."



Issahaku was captain of Ghana's U17 side at the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations held in Togo in January.



On his return, he was promptly drafted into the Black Satellites' set-up for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania where he steered Ghana to clinch gold and as well as winning the Player of the Tournament award.



His two spectacular strikes in the championship both earned nominations for the Goal of the Tournament honour.