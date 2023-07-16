Issahaku Yakubu named man of the match in National Bank's win against Future FC

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Issahaku Yakubu was named man of the match after his club, National Bank, defeated Future FC 1-0 in the Egyptian Premier League on Friday evening.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the encounter was National Bank no wins, Future FC three wins, and no draws.



National Bank of Egypt haven't scored in their last 3 matches and haven't scored in 2 home matches. Future FC haven't scored in 3 away matches and ranked 8 in goals scored per match (1 goals).



The former Wadi Degla defender started the game at the Cairo International Stadium and lasted the entire 90 minutes.



Karim Bambo's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal gave National Bank of Egypt the lead in the 79th minute. Karim Bambo's goal was assisted by Issahaku Yakubu.



National Bank of Egypt is 11th on the league table with 39 points after 34 games.



Issahaku Yakubu joined National Bank in September 2021 from Wadi Degla.