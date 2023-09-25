Entries open for 10th edition of Ghana CSR Excellence Awards

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability (CSR) West Africa, a leading CSR and Sustainability advocacy organization in the West African subregion has announced the opening of entries for the 10th edition of Ghana’s biggest and longest-running CSR Awards scheme, the Ghana CSR & Sustainability Excellence Awards, GHACEA.



GHACEA Jury’s stringent criteria for measuring impact and evaluating entries include considering the number of CSR projects initiated or completed within the period under review, total reach or cumulative number of people impacted, suitability of the project to beneficiary and community, satisfactory and positive feedback from beneficiaries, project outcome measurement versus baseline data, estimated project cost in relation to size of company or turnover, independent verification of project and alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



The GHACEA categories include CSR Company of the Year, CSR Practitioner of the Year, CSR CEO of the Year, CSR Telecom of the Year, CSR Bank of the Year, CSR Insurance Company of the Year, CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year, CSR Media Company of the Year, CSR Hospitality Company of the Year, CSR Aviation Company of the Year, CSR Real Estate Company of the Year, CSR Consultancy & Services Company of the Year, CSR SME of the Year, CSR Project/Initiative of the Year, CSR Award for Health, CSR Award for Education, CSR Award for Safety and Well-Being, CSR Award for Greening & Environmental Protection, CSR Award for SDG Partnership, CSR Award for Youth and Disability Inclusion and others.



Mr. John Kojo Williams, Co-Founder and Lead Project Manager for the Centre for CSR West Africa, expressed his excitement regarding this year's GHACEA. He stated, "The 10th edition of the Ghana CSR & Sustainability Excellence Awards will shine a spotlight on remarkable projects and social interventions that have had a positive impact on our society.



We believe showcasing, celebrating and encouraging companies and individuals who are dedicated to sustainable practices and corporate citizenship. When we reward people and companies for contributing meaningfully to society beyond profiteering, it will encourage them to do more and it will encourage others to emulate their good deeds and society will be better for it."



The Centre for CSR West Africa has been at the forefront of creating awareness and promoting CSR and sustainability in the region. Over the past 10 years, the Centre has developed sustainable strategies for companies and organized numerous forums to help demystify misconceptions surrounding CSR and entrench sustainability practices.



These efforts have played a significant role in inspiring companies to adopt international best practices and partner for greater good as they continue to making a difference in their communities.



In June this year, the Centre organized the annual National CSR and Sustainability Conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Leading socially-responsible organisations, companies and individuals such as Vodafone, RYTHM Foundation, GOIL, PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC, World Vision, VIVO Energy (Shell), Republic Bank, Societe Generale, Imperial General Assurance, State Insurance Company SIC, Promasidor, Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA, Association of Ghana Industries AGI, Environmental Protection Agency EPA, Blay and Associates, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and more than 30 media organisations attended the successful Conference.



The Centre for CSR invites companies and individuals to submit their entries for the Ghana CSR & Sustainability Excellence Awards latest by Monday 16th October, 2023. By participating, organizations have the opportunity to showcase their commitment to sustainable practices and gain recognition for their impactful initiatives. Free registration form for the Awards is available on request via centreforcsr@outlook.com