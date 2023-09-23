You are here: HomeSports2023 09 23Article 1849691

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Issah Kuka completes loan move to Shkupi in North Macedonia

North Macedonian club Shkupi SH have officially announced the signing of young Ghanaian forward Issah Kuka from giants Hearts of Oak on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old striker completed his move to the Eastern European country on Saturday after his medical examination as he joins Shkupi until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Shkupi, founded in 2012, is an emerging force in North Macedonian football, having won the domestic championship in 2021-22 and also finishing as runners-up in the last season and in the 2020-21 campaign.

Kuka scored 14 goals in all competitions while on loan at Real Tamale United last season and earned himself a National Team call-up.

The highly-rated attacker is hoping to make impressive strides during the loan spell to be able to earn himself a permanent contract afterwards.

