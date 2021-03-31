Ismail Ganiu deserves a place in the Black Stars - GFA Technical Director

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert has hailed the performances of Ismail Ganiyu and Gladson Awako as the two home-based players made their debut for the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers last weekend.



Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu impressed the most among the home-based players invited to the national team for the doubleheader.



He played the two games for the Black Stars against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg which ended in a 1-1 draw to seal qualification for Ghana.



Ganiyu also featured in that 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium.



For Gladson Awako he was handed his debut in the second half against Sao Tome in a game in which he impressed.



Even though Bernhard Lippert has stated that the game against Sao Tome and Principe could not be used to assess two players, he said the duo deserved a starting place in the lineup.



"In the training, they showed a very good performance but today it's not enough to track them. I can assess Ismail Abdul Ganiu, he made two very good matches but the other players it was on the 20-minute much time."



"Talking about Gladson Awako, we know what he can do but we have to see him again and again on this level."



"Also, Sao Tome is not at the highest level for me so it's difficult to assess a player."



"Gives him [Gladson Awako] more time, they are adopting very well in training so I think more players like Ismail Abdul Ganiu will make the way to the first eleven in the squad,” he added.