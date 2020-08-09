Soccer News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ishamel Yartey's strike sees Saudi side Hetten move out of relegation zone

Ishmael Yartey plays for Saudi Division 1 side Hetten FC

Ghanaian midfielder Ishmael Yartey scored a spectacular goal for Saudi Division 1 side Hetten FC in their 3-1 win over Al Khaleej Saihat on Saturday.



The former Benefica players scored a beauty which can contend for the goal of the season award.



Yartey, 30, received a pass from teammate Sami Matri, a left-winger, on the edge of the box from the left side, he then turned in onto his right foot and before unleashing a shot from outside the box into the top corner.



Hetten FC are hoping to battle it out of the relegation zone.



The win sees them 17th on the league log with 26 points just above the drop zone.



Hetten is levelled up on point with 18th placed team Al Mojzel on 26 points.













