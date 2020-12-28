Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Isco will help Arsenal but the team must prioritize strengthening defense – Emmanuel Frimpong

Spain international midfielder, Isco

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the club to strengthen its defense amid reports that a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco is on the cards.



The Gunners have been poor in the English Premier League this season and currently sits 15th on the standings of the division.



According to reports, manager Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen the team in the January transfer window, and is likely that Spanish attacking midfielder Isco will be signed to boost the squad of the team.



While the speculations continue, ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has indicated that he would prefer the signing of a defender instead.



According to him, the team’s main problem is its defense and needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.



“It’s very important we get some players in because I feel in defense we are weak. When teams attack us, we look vulnerable."



“We’ve had this issue for many years and we haven’t sorted the situation out. Quality signings are the only thing that going to help the team at the moment."



“Isco is a proven player, he’s won the Champions League and played for Spain and could definitely help Arsenal, but the problem isn’t attacking players, its defensively we need help,” Emmanuel Frimpong told PlayOJO.



Meanwhile, the former Gunner has described the current Arsenal team as one of the worst in the history of the club.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.