Soccer News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Interallies FC

Isaac Twum scores to power IK Start to 1-0 win over Aalesund

The win gives IK Start 15 points

Isaac Twum handed IK Start a 1-0 win over Aalesund in their Norwegian Eliteserien match-day 16 clash Sunday afternoon.



Twum – after being handed another start – found the net in the 29th minute which eventually became the match-winner.



Twum’s first this season – came off a corner kick with the ball eluding all heads and landing at the feet of the former Inter Allies captain to swiftly to turn it in from just in front of the line.



The win takes IK Start into 14th position with 15 points.





