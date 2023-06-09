Isaac Sackey to depart Turkish club Umraniyespor following contract expiration

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Isaac Sackey is leaving Turkish outfit Umraniyespor following contract expiration.



The 29-year-old joined the club in July 2022 on a year deal from Hatayaspor and made 30 appearances, providing two assists in the process.



Isaac Sackey's contract with the club will elapse at the end of this month and it is said both parties have agreed to go their separate ways.



The defensive midfielder has spent most of his playing career in Turkey, featuring for Alanyaspor, Denizlispor, Hatayspor, and Umraniyespor.



He has been capped four times for the Black Stars since making his debut back in 2017.