Isaac Owusu honored by organizers of Ashanti

Tennis News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

Tentrio Consult, organizers of the Ashanti open tennis championship, an annual tennis tournament hosted by four tennis clubs in the region, have honored the title sponsor of the 2022 championship Mr. Isaac Owusu, for his magnanimous contribution towards the successful hosting of the event last year.



In addition to sponsoring the tournament, Mr. Owusu who is also a patron of the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club and a keen social tennis player, also competed in the category of 55 to 64 and got to the semifinal of the tournament.

The tournament which is under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation has evolved into an annual championship festival that brings all tennis players and the communities together to compete in various age categories from juniors through to semi-professional players and seniors who compete in their age categories of recreational tennis players.



Presenting the certificate of appreciation, Mr. Henry Boni Quarshie, a member of the Tentrio Consult team thanked Mr Owusu for his commitment towards the development of the sport in the region and his exceptional role as an ambassador of social tennis in the nation.