Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open launched in Kumasi

Tennis News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

The Official Launch of 2022, Isaac Owusu Ashanti Tennis Open Championship has been held at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club in Kumasi.



The ceremony was well attended by dignitaries and members of the tennis fraternity in the Ashanti region and was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who also doubled as the representative of the Ashanti Regional Minister for the occasion.



Mr. Isaac Owusu, who was honored by the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) with the title of this year's tournament, in a brief speech, expressed his profound gratitude for the decision and stressed supporting the GTF's vision of promoting and growing tennis in the other regions and beyond the nation's capital, Accra.



The official launch was marked by the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Addai Mensah, and Mr. Isaac Owusu, hitting tennis over the net to signify the readiness of the tournament in the region.



The Isaac Owusu Ashanti Tennis Open Championship which is organized by Ten Trio Consult under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation will feature Social, Semi-Professional and Junior Players categories. The event will be held between the 12th to the 18th of December, 2022 with the 4 Garrison Officers Mess, Asamu Jay and the Ashanti Tennis Clubs as playing centres.



Crowning the Championship will be the annually acclaimed Outdoor Christmas Carols Night at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess court.