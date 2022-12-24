Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open ends in Kumasi

Tennis News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

The 2022 Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open Championship ended in KUMASI over the weekend with various prizes and trophies awarded to deserving players.



The week-long tournament which was scheduled from 12th to 17th December was organized by Ten Trio Consult, with headline sponsorship by Mr. Isaac Owusu, a business magnate, philanthropist, passionate social tennis player, and Patron of the 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Tennis Club.



In the Semi Professional-30 years below category, Albert Nti was crowned as the winner, whiles Mohammed Zakaria won the Semi Professional-31 years above. Thomas Ohene Effah partnered with Mohammed Zakaria to win the Semi-Professional 30 years above men's doubles.



Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe partnered with Rosemary Owusu to win the Ladies below 30 years, whiles Mariam Mamoud and Dr. Stella Rose lifted the trophy for the Ladies 30 and above.



In the Men's 45-55, Samuel Taylor emerged as the winner, as was Nana Attakora you won the Men's 55-65 category by defeating Mr Bernard Boateng (The defending champion). Captain of the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, Jonathan Quartey won the Men's 30-44 singles, whiles Dr. Akomea won the Men's 65. & Above category.



The Men's 65-plus doubles were won by Profession Fordjour and Kevys Boateng (Kevys Cosmestic, a sponsor) as Mariam Mamoud won the Ladies 30 plus singles.



Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe partnered Mohammed Zakaria to win the Mixed Doubles. In the Men's 55/64, Joshua Mensah and Nana Nsiah Ababio were crowned as winners. The newly introduced boys under 16 category were won by Seth Asenso.



In a closing remark the title sponsor Mr. Isaac Owusu, who participated and got to the semi-finals of the 55-64 years category, expressed his gratitude for a successful tournament by the organizers and appealed to Corporate Ghana and other tennis enthusiasts to help support the sport in the region.



He promised to support the vision and efforts of organizers in making the Ashanti Open Championship an annual event (fixed every second week of December), that will be added to the National Tennis Calendar.



Other sponsors were Kevys Cosmetics, Peninsula Resort & Golf Club, Accra City Hotel, ABSA, New Age Agric Solutions, LOMENF Co. Ltd, Rattray Park and Baboo Sports. The tournament was under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation.







