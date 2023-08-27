Isaac Nuhu grabs season's first goal as KAS Eupen beat OH Leuven

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu continued with his red-hot form in the new season after netting his maiden goal of the campaign as KAS Eupen strolled to victory against Oud-Heverlee Leuven.



The 21-year-old, who has been the main source of creativity in the Eupen team this season, after providing three assists in the first four games, opened his scoring account with Eupen's second in the 3-1 win.



Gary Magnee gave KAS Eupen the lead after 23 minutes, converting from the spot.



Four minutes after half-time, Nuhu doubled his side's lead after finishing off a brilliant assist from Alfred Finnbogason.



The visitors pulled one back from the spot through Siebe Schrijvers before Regan Charles-Cook restored the two-goal lead with four minutes remaining.



Nuhu was voted Man of the Match after the game as Eupen joined Club Brugge and Gent at the top of the table.



Compatriots Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Desmond Acquah were unused substitutes for KAS Eupen and OH Leuven respectively.





