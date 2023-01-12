Isaac Dogboe to fight Cuba’s Robeisy Ramirez for 2nd World title

Boxing News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Ghana’s super bantamweight boxer, Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe could become a two-time world champion take on Cuba’s Robeisy Ramirez in a WBO world title bout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 1.



Dogboe was instructed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) to fight Mark Magsayo in a featherweight title eliminator but the boxer opted to go for the WBO title instead.



At a press conference to confirm the fight, the 28-year-old expressed his readiness to become a two-time world champion and conquer the 126-pound division.



“It is the perfect time for me to get this opportunity to become a two-time world champion and I can’t wait to take it.



“Ramirez is a tough customer; I have to admit to that. Looking at how far he has come, he will give everything to become a champion, but I am determined to stop him,” he said. Isaac Dogboe has not lost a bout since his two consecutive defeats to Emanuel Navarrete. The Ghanaian pugilist has a record of 15 knockouts in 24 wins and 2 losses.



His opponent, Ramirez is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the flyweight division at the London 2012 Olympic Games and the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.



