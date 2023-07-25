Isaac Dogboe's father takes up another boxer after parting company with son

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boxing trainer, Paul Dogboe, has made a return to the sport, taking up the task of preparing Ghanaian super bantamweight boxer, Wasiru 'Gyatabi' Mohammed, for his upcoming fight on August 19, 2023.



After parting ways with his son, Isaac Dogboe, whom he guided to becoming a world champion at just 23 years old, Paul Dogboe is back in the corner, determined to nurture another champion.



Recently, Paul Dogboe was seen training with Wasiru Mohammed on the streets of Accra, focusing on shadow fighting and refining his move gestures.



Wasiru, who won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global Super Bantamweight title, has been inactive for the past three years due to a managerial and promotional dispute with his manager, John Manfo.



His last fight was in January 2020, where he secured a seventh-round stoppage win over Ghislain Vodounhessi to successfully defend his title for the second time.



With an impressive record of 12 wins, including 11 knockout victories, Wasiru Mohammed shows great promise and potential.



Paul Dogboe aims to reignite the boxer's career and pave the way for him to become the next Ghanaian world champion.



Paul Dogboe's expertise and experience as a trainer have been evident in his son Isaac Dogboe's success, and now, he seeks to impact his knowledge on Wasiru Mohammed to reach new heights in the boxing world.



The boxer's opponent is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE