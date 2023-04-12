Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats, alleges plot to destroy his family

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Paul Dogboe, the father of Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has accused Prophet Edwin Selasi Kwesi Wogbloexo Wovenu II of allegedly destroying his family and turning his son against him.



According to Paul Dogboe, he was the one who introduced his son to the General overseer of the Apostles Revelations Society but Prophet Edwin Selasi Kwesi Wogbloexo Wovenu II brainwashed Isaac Dogboe into believing that he was the problem to his problems.



Paul Dogboe who was the trainer of Isaac when he defeated Jessie Magdaleno via 11th round TKO to win the WBO super-bantamweight world champion said he decided to step aside but things are still not going well for his son.



"When I started this boxing thing I never knew I will have family members like Kwesi Wogbloexo who will envy me and say a lot of things about me that are not true."



"Now the father (me) is no longer with the kid (Isaac Dogboe) but this easy fight he couldn't win. To me, this guy (Robeisy Ramirez) is not stronger than Jessie Magdaleno and Cesar Juarez and still couldn't win with the back of the prophet."



"He set up a burning fire and predicted a round 3 and 5 victory and still, he could not win and that shows that there is a question mark about the prophet. I pulled back from the kid because there is a man of God whom I introduced telling him and my wife too has now broken my family into pieces and into shreds," Paul Dogboe said in a viral video as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



The comments of Paul come on the back of Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez in the WBO featherweight title bout.



Isaac Dogboe lost the title to Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez by a unanimous decision in Tulsa, United States in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, 2023.



The three judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.







