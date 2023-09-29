Isaac Dogboe faces Nick Ball for IBF Featherweight Eliminator on November 18

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe will face unbeaten British boxer Nick Ball for an IBF featherweight eliminator bout on Saturday, November 18 in Manchester, United Kingdom.



It will be Dogboe’s first professional fight on British soil, having fought in his last bout in April 2023 when he lost the world title fight to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez via unanimous decision in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the United States.



Nick Ball, who currently holds the WBC silver feather strap is yet to taste a world title shot in his 18 professional fights.



His first title fight (WBC silver) was against Isaac Lowe in April last year where he stopped him in the 3rd round to win the vacant silver title and has gone to defend it thrice with the recent being in May, 2023.



Isaac Dogboe became the WBO super bantamweight champion on April 28, 2018 when he defeated then world champion Jesse Magdaleno.



He lost the WBO super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete at the Hulu Theatre in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on 8 December 2018.



Dogboe is under a new management called Rising Star African Promotion (RSAP) after parting ways with his father and ex-trainer Paul Dogboe in 2021.







