Isaac Cofie seals move to Turkish club Ümraniyespor

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Isaac Cofie has completed a move to Turkish lower-tier league side Ümraniyespor.



The Turkish TFF First League club announced the signing of the player on Monday, September 11.



The announcement was made after the player passed a mandatory medical examination.



“Welcome Isaac Cofie! Our club signed midfielder Isaac Cofie with a 1-year deal. We welcome Isaac Cofie and wish him much success,” a club statement from Ümraniyespor said.



Isaac Cofie, 31, is elated with his move to Ümraniyespor and wants to help the club achieve its goals for the 2023/24 football season.



Before his move to Ümraniyespor, Isaac Cofie had in the past played for several clubs in Europe including Genoa, Sporting Gijon, and Sivasspor, among others.



He has gathered experience from various top-flight leagues and will be playing a key role for his new club throughout the ongoing football season.



