Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Isaac Cofie eyes long term future at Sivasspor

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie says he wants to spend most of the rest of his career at current club Sivasspor.



He insists moving to Turkey from Spain last season was timely and expedient despite his limited opportunities at Sivasspor.



The Ghana international clams the system at Sivasspor is the kind that fits into his career ambitions and he is ready to fight for his place in the team to become an important player at the club.



''I have a dream and it's to succeed big at Sivasspor into the long-term,'' said the soft-spoken former Sporting Gijon man.



Speaking to a reporter after a 90-minute shift for the Turkish Super Liga side in their 2-1 win at Fenerbahce on Sunday, the 28-year old said he is only now starting at Sivasspor.



''I believe in the project at Sivasspor and has never stopped believing I’ll be successful here,'' he added.



''Sivasspor is an ambitious football club with the right personnel so I knew competition here was fierce before arriving. I thrive under competition so it’s a matter of time; I’ll get more playing time and in time become inevitable to selection.''



Cofie, who spent most his career in the Italian Serie A with a host of clubs led by Genoa, joined Sivasspor in 2019 and is on contract there till summer next year with an option to extend.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.