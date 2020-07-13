Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Isaac Cofie excels in Sivasspor win over Fenerbahce

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie was once again in action for Sivasspor last Sunday as they secured a vital 2-1 away win against Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.



Sivasspor took the lead in the ninth minute after Ivorian striker Arouna Kone converted from the spot. Isaac has become a mainstay in the Sivasspor set up since the league.



His aggression, tackles, and ball recovery was key as Sivasspor established a strong footing in the middle of the park which their opponents failed to deal with.



This comes on the back of a defeat against Yeni Malatyaspor in midweek when Cofie lost his countryman and ArthurLegacy fellow Afriyie Acquah.



Coffie made his 15th appearance for Sivasspor who continue to maintain their third position on the league rung.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.