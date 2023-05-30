Isaac Atanga scores third league goal in Norwegian Eliteserien

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Isaac Atanga was in action for Aalesund on Monday afternoon when the team locked horns with Sarpsborg 08 in the Norwegian Eliteserien.



The 22-year-old started for his team today in the Round 8 encounter of the 2023 campaign.



Unfortunately, his impressive displays were not enough to save his side from defeat.



Isaac Atanga scored in the 39th minute of the second half at a time Aalesund was losing 2-0 to Sarpsborg.



With his goal today, Isaac Atanga now has three goals after making eight appearances in the 2023 Norwegian Eliteserien.



In today’s game, Ghanaian teenager Christopher Baah equalised with a fine strike in the 19th minute to give the hosts the lead.



Later in the 36th minute, Joachim Soltvedt also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for Sarpsborg.



A second-half strike from Bjorn Utvik in the 68th minute sealed a 3-1 win for Sarpsborg at the end of the 90 minutes.