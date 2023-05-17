Isaac Atanga scores brace as Aalesunds FK secure first win of the season

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga displayed a stellar performance in the Norwegian Eliteserien as he scored twice to lead Aalesunds FK to a resounding 3-1 victory over Molde FK on Tuesday.



Atanga's brace helped Aalesunds secure their first win of the 2023 campaign at the Colour Line Stadium in Ålesund.



The matchday 7 fixture began with an intense display of skill from both teams. Nigerian forward Moses Ebiye opened the scoring for Aalesunds with a confident penalty kick in the 40th minute, giving his side a well-deserved lead.



Molde had an opportunity to level the score before halftime when midfielder Sivert Mannsverk was awarded a penalty, but unfortunately, he failed to convert it into a goal, leaving his team trailing by one.



After the break, Isaac Atanga demonstrated his prowess by doubling Aalesunds' advantage in the 57th minute. He expertly connected with a pass delivered by defender Alexander Juel Andersen, leaving the Molde defense helpless.



Just four minutes later, Atanga struck again, increasing Aalesunds' lead to an impressive 3-0. This time, Atanga benefited from an assist by his strike partner, Moses Ebiye, who played a crucial role in setting up the Ghanaian for his second goal of the match.



Molde fought valiantly to salvage their three-match winning streak and managed to find a consolation goal in the dying moments of the game. Teenage midfielder Niklas Odegard found the back of the net, bringing the final score to 3-1 in favor of Aalesunds.