Isaac Asiamah to cut the sod for reconstruction on Nkawkaw Sports Stadium

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, will cut sod today, for reconstruction work to begin at the Nkawkaw Stadium, in the Eastern Region.



The Nkawkaw Stadium was once a leading football field venue and home ground for Division 2 side, Okwawu United, but had been left in ruins for close to three decades.



The project forms part of the government's broad agenda on sports infrastructure development across the country. Already, 10 of other multi-purpose Youth and Sports Centres of Excellence across the nation were nearing completion.



The Minister would be supported at the ceremony by the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority, Hon. Joe Danquah and his Deputy, Madam Joyce Opoku Boateng, Eastern Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw, Hon Eric Kwakye Darfour, Municipal Chief Executive of Nkawkaw, Hon. Yaw Owusu Addo and traditional rulers.



The Minister would announce when the renovation works on the Stadium is expected to complete.





