Isaac Asiamah knows nothing about sports – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo constituency

Former Minister Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says his successor, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has no knowledge about the ministerial position he handles.



“He knows nothing about sports…He has no knowledge about his position as a Minister for Youth and Sports,” Nii Lante told Captain Smart, host of the ‘Anopa Bofo)’ morning show on Angel FM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



According to the Odiodiodoo Parliamentarian: “The only major thing he [Asiamah] can boast of is facilities.”



“But what do we take into consideration when we talk about sports facilities? To build a sport stadium is different, to build recreational ground is different and to build a park is also different. There is a difference between a football park and a sports field as well as sports facilities,” he added.



He stated, building all these facilities does not guarantee that, Mr. Asiamah has knowledge about his position.



“He is just wasting money. To build a stadium, it must include a hockey pitch, basketball court, volleyball court, athletic stretch, that makes the differences between a football park and a stadium,” the former Youth and Sports Minister said.



Achievements of NDC



Nii Lante Vanderpuye said, “Before leaving power during the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) tenure in 2017, Ghana’s position in Volleyball had moved from 6th to 3rd in Africa.”



“University of Ghana basketball team also won gold medal at the African Students games in the history of Ghana.



“Ghana was able to win Women African Hockey Championship while the men took Silver.”



“Ghana can now competes with Brazil and hosts international boxing and swimming competitions due to the laid down infrastructural development during the tenure of the NDC government,” he stressed.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye, therefore, assured of reforms in the Youth and Sports sector should the NDC be re-elected as the next government on December 7, 2020.

