Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Isaac Asiamah is the worst performing minister – Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin says Isaac Asiamah failed as a Youth and Sports Minister under NPP’s first term in office.



According to Yamin, Asiamah could not live up to expectation.



The former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister revealed to Angel FM the main reason why Asiamah failed and as such tagged him as the minister who performed woefully.



“The main reason why Asiamah failed is when he couldn’t convince the Government, thus the Stimulus Package to come to the aide of the clubs as and when the COVID-19 Pandemic was intense in the country”.



“Asiamah under his watch we have performed woefully in every Sporting activities”, and will never pass 30% mark after 4 years he added.



Joseph Yamin was at the sports ministry for a year and a half under the National Democratic Congress.